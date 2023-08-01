CityLife

The 2024 Nissan Z NISMO: A Track-Ready Performance Beast

Aug 1, 2023
The 2024 Nissan Z is set to introduce the NISMO grade, catering to those seeking a more exhilarating and dynamic drive. The NISMO grade takes the capabilities of the Z Sport and Performance grades and enhances them with added horsepower, improved suspension and brakes, enhanced aerodynamics, and more aggressive tires.

The exterior of the Z NISMO showcases several key revisions. It features a “Grand-Nose” styling element, a restyled grille with a thin honeycomb mesh, canards for improved aerodynamics at the front corners, and a taller and wider rear spoiler. The rear bumper corners have been reshaped to reduce drag, and the side sills have been redesigned. Additionally, there is a darker metallic gray version of the katana-blade styling element.

Inside the Z NISMO, you’ll find red-anodized engine-start and drive mode buttons, manual-adjust Recaro seats, and a leather and Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with a red marker at the 12 o’clock position.

Under the hood, the Z NISMO boasts a twin-turbo engine that delivers a staggering 420 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque, with peak torque available from 2,000 to 5,200 rpm. The engine has undergone enhancements for improved cooling, increased turbocharger boost, and an independent ignition spark timing strategy.

The Z NISMO comes equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission that has been optimized for faster and more dynamic shifting performance. It also offers a new Sport+ drive mode, which provides a racetrack-tuned shift program. The suspension has been revised to optimize precision and cornering grip, and the car rides on Dunlop SP SPORT MAXX GT600 tires.

In summary, the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO offers an exhilarating track-ready experience for enthusiastic drivers. Its combination of power, handling, and aerodynamics make it a true performance beast.

