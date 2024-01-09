Resident Evil: A Valuable Collection

Gamers who have been fans of the Resident Evil series since its inception in 1996 might have a valuable collection on their hands. One recent sale on eBay saw a special edition of Resident Evil sell for a staggering £469.79. This popular video game franchise has become a must-have for horror enthusiasts over the years, making it one of the highest-grossing horror franchises of all time.

Resident Evil, published by Capcom for PlayStation, introduced players to a world filled with zombies and survival horror. The series has spawned multiple successful games since its debut, with Resident Evil 2 being one of the most popular. If you were lucky enough to purchase the special Collector’s Edition for PS4 at the time, you might be sitting on a rare and valuable item. According to PriceCharting.com, a sealed bundle of this edition is estimated to be worth £695. And if it’s professionally graded, you could potentially fetch around £764.

Even if you don’t have a sealed copy, having the complete-in-box set can still fetch a decent price. Owners of the complete set, minus the seal, have the potential to make £535 on a sale. And even if you only have the game disc after all these years, it still holds value. The loose price for a copy could net around £360.

It’s important to remember that these figures are estimates based on previous sales. However, the data used to determine these values is regularly updated from various sources across the internet, ensuring accuracy and timeliness.

