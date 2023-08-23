NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Successfully Completes Moon Flyby

NASA’s Orion spacecraft successfully completed a flyby of the moon on Monday, December 5, 2022. This milestone is part of a three-week test flight that will conclude with a Pacific Ocean splashdown off the coast of San Diego on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The successful completion of this mission sets the stage for future manned flights in the coming years.

Orion, designed and built by NASA, is a crew capsule that will serve as the agency’s next-generation spacecraft for deep space missions. It is intended to transport astronauts beyond Earth’s orbit, allowing them to explore destinations such as the moon, Mars, and potentially even asteroids.

During the recent flyby, the spacecraft carried test dummies in order to simulate the experience of human occupants. This was an important step in evaluating the safety and viability of the Orion spacecraft for future manned missions. The data collected during the flight will be thoroughly analyzed to ensure that the spacecraft can effectively protect and support astronauts during extended durations in space.

The Pacific Ocean splashdown off the coast of San Diego will mark the end of the test flight, providing valuable information about the performance of the spacecraft upon reentry into Earth’s atmosphere. This information will be crucial in refining and improving future missions of the Orion spacecraft.

While the next manned flight using the Orion spacecraft is still a few years away, the successful completion of the moon flyby represents a significant step forward in NASA’s exploration of deep space. The knowledge and experience gained from this test flight will pave the way for future missions that will further our understanding of the universe and potentially lead to groundbreaking discoveries.

Sources:

– NASA via AP