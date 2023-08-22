Ice-T to Appear in Payday 3 with His Own Special Heist Mission

Rapper and Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T will be making his appearance in the highly anticipated game Payday 3. During Gamescom’s Opening Night Live showcase, Ice-T revealed that he will have his own special heist mission in the game.

In a short video message, Ice-T expressed his excitement about teaming up with his favorite game, Payday. He revealed that he will be involved in a unique heist mission and stated, “And you know I know a lot about heists in real life, all right?”

The mission, set in Bayonne, New Jersey, takes place at a shipyard near Port Jersey. Players will need to successfully execute the heist by retrieving valuable processors from a container and transporting them to safety before time runs out. The trailer showcases a combination of stealthy maneuvers, such as sneaking past guards and utilizing ziplines, as well as intense firefights and explosions.

Ice-T announced that this special mission will be available on September 21, the same day Payday 3 launches. Players can already pre-order the game, which will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Overall, Ice-T’s involvement adds an exciting element to Payday 3, and fans can look forward to experiencing his specialized heist mission in the game.

