CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Ice-T to Appear in Payday 3 with His Own Special Heist Mission

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 22, 2023
Ice-T to Appear in Payday 3 with His Own Special Heist Mission

Rapper and Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T will be making his appearance in the highly anticipated game Payday 3. During Gamescom’s Opening Night Live showcase, Ice-T revealed that he will have his own special heist mission in the game.

In a short video message, Ice-T expressed his excitement about teaming up with his favorite game, Payday. He revealed that he will be involved in a unique heist mission and stated, “And you know I know a lot about heists in real life, all right?”

The mission, set in Bayonne, New Jersey, takes place at a shipyard near Port Jersey. Players will need to successfully execute the heist by retrieving valuable processors from a container and transporting them to safety before time runs out. The trailer showcases a combination of stealthy maneuvers, such as sneaking past guards and utilizing ziplines, as well as intense firefights and explosions.

Ice-T announced that this special mission will be available on September 21, the same day Payday 3 launches. Players can already pre-order the game, which will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Overall, Ice-T’s involvement adds an exciting element to Payday 3, and fans can look forward to experiencing his specialized heist mission in the game.

Sources:
– GameSpot

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Navigating the Digital Revolution: Prepaid Cards and Digital Wallets in the Philippines

Aug 22, 2023
News

Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon Update Brings Exciting New Content

Aug 22, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Marvel Snap Officially Launches on PC

Aug 22, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Navigating the Digital Revolution: Prepaid Cards and Digital Wallets in the Philippines

Aug 22, 2023 0 Comments
News

Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon Update Brings Exciting New Content

Aug 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Marvel Snap Officially Launches on PC

Aug 22, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Technical Test Recruitment for the PlayStation 5 Version of Honkai: Star Rail Begins

Aug 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments