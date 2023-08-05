IBM Offers Free Educational Resources on Generative AI

IBM is providing developers with free educational resources on generative AI through its new enterprise generative AI platform, watsonx. The company has created a dedicated page offering tutorials covering various topics such as prompt engineering, voice assistants, and chatbots. Additionally, IBM is offering courses and content on popular open-source tools and platforms like Hugging Face, PyTorch, and KubeFlow. They have also created specific learning paths for educators and students.

Overture Maps Foundation Aims to Rival Google and Apple

Meta, Microsoft, AWS, and TomTom have formed the Overture Maps Foundation with the goal of developing map products that can compete with Google and Apple. The foundation aims to integrate map data from multiple sources to power mapping and location services globally. They have already collected around 60 million points of interest, including data on restaurant locations, historical landmarks, and streets. This data is cleaned and formatted to be used in map applications. The group has recently released its first open map dataset, which they hope will serve as a foundational element for navigation and location-based applications.

DocuSign Introduces AI ID Verification Service

DocuSign has launched Liveness Detection for ID Verification, an AI-powered biometric tool developed in partnership with Onfido. This solution is integrated with DocuSign’s eSignature platform and uses AI to validate IDs through live video selfies taken by the signers. It ensures that the person in the video matches the photo on their ID and also detects spoofing, preventing the use of a fake webcam or emulator. This tool guarantees that the signer is physically present during the video selfie.

Shutterstock Joins the Content Authenticity Initiative

Shutterstock, a stock image provider, has joined the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) to support the adoption of an open industry standard for authenticating content. By integrating CAI standards into their AI capabilities and creativity tools, including their DALL-E-powered AI image generator, Shutterstock aims to certify the source and history of media content. Their involvement in CAI demonstrates their increased focus on AI technologies.