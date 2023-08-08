IBM, NASA, and Hugging Face Collaborate to Make WatsonX.AI Geospatial Model Open-Source

IBM, in partnership with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and open-source AI platform Hugging Face, has made IBM’s watsonx.ai geospatial foundation model openly available on Hugging Face. This collaboration marks the first-ever open-source AI foundation model developed in conjunction with NASA.

The geospatial foundation model, created using NASA’s satellite data, is now the largest of its kind on the Hugging Face platform, which hosts over 200,000 open-source models. The main objective of the partnership between IBM and NASA is to combine IBM’s geospatial foundation models with NASA satellite data to accelerate climate discoveries.

Access to up-to-date data is crucial in the field of climate science, as environmental conditions change frequently. However, despite the increasing amount of data available, scientists and researchers still face challenges in analyzing large datasets. By making the geospatial foundation model accessible on Hugging Face, efforts are being made to democratize the use of AI and enable the generation of new innovations in climate and Earth science.

Foundation models are AI models trained on a diverse range of unlabeled data, making them applicable to various tasks and transferable across different situations. IBM has been a pioneer in applying foundation models outside of language, particularly in the field of climate science. The geospatial foundation model, trained on Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 satellite data, has already demonstrated a 15% improvement compared to state-of-the-art techniques, using only half the amount of labeled data. With further refinement, this model can be utilized for deforestation tracking, crop yield prediction, and detection and monitoring of greenhouse gases.

The availability of this open-source model on Hugging Face promotes collaboration and information sharing within the AI community, contributing to the advancement of AI technology.