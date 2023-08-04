IBM and NASA Release Prithvi: An AI Model for Satellite Imagery Analysis

IBM and NASA have collaborated to develop Prithvi, an open source AI model aimed at assisting scientists and researchers in analyzing satellite imagery. Prithvi is a vision transformer model with 100 million parameters, trained on a year’s worth of images collected by NASA’s Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 (HLS) program.

Prithvi offers a main model and three variants tailored for identifying flooding, wildfire burn scars, and crops/land use. These models analyze overhead satellite images and label different areas within the pictures. For instance, the crop variant can identify water bodies, forests, corn fields, cotton fields, developed land, wetlands, and more.

The potential applications of Prithvi are extensive. It can automate the study of land changes over time, such as tracking erosion caused by flooding or assessing the impact of droughts and wildfires in a particular region. IBM and NASA’s joint effort with Prithvi aims to improve accuracy and efficiency compared to previous machine learning techniques used for similar purposes.

Prithvi demos are available online, demonstrating its capabilities. Developers can download the models from Hugging Face. IBM claims that Prithvi is up to 15% more effective than previous state-of-the-art techniques for analyzing geospatial imagery, even with less labeled data.

The objective of Prithvi is to enable better tracking of climate change and land use. With an expected 250,000 terabytes of satellite data to be collected by 2024, this AI model can help make sense of the massive volume of information.

IBM utilized its AI supercomputer cluster, Vela, to train the Prithvi model. Interestingly, it only took around an hour to fine-tune the flood detection model using an Nvidia V100 GPU, suggesting that extensive computing resources may not be necessary to create personalized variants.

A commercial version of Prithvi is set to release later this year. NASA’s Interagency Implementation and Advanced Concepts Team (IMPACT) invites the Earth science and applications communities to evaluate the HLS foundation model and provide feedback on its performance and limitations.