IBM and NASA Collaborate to Release Geospatial Model on Hugging Face

IBM and NASA have joined forces to release the Watsonx.ai geospatial foundation model on Hugging Face’s platform. This open-source model aims to leverage the power of satellite imagery to advance climate science and improve life on Earth. The model was trained on NASA’s Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 satellite data, with additional fine-tuning using labeled data for specific use cases such as burn scar and flood mapping.

By incorporating enterprise technologies developed by IBM’s watsonx.ai initiative, the geospatial foundation model is expected to benefit both scientific and business applications. One key advantage of foundation models is that they eliminate the need for large sets of labeled data for AI training. Instead, the AI is pre-trained on a vast dataset of unlabeled data and then fine-tuned using a smaller amount of labeled data for specific use cases. This approach allows for faster training and improved accuracy compared to models solely built with labeled data.

In the case of flood model prediction, the geospatial foundation model has demonstrated a 15% increase in prediction accuracy with only half the amount of labeled data required by state-of-the-art models. Similarly, for burn scar detection, the IBM model required 75% less labeled data while showcasing significant performance improvements.

IBM and NASA selected Hugging Face as the platform to make the geospatial foundation model available, recognizing it as a leading community for open AI models. By making the model accessible on this platform, both organizations anticipate widespread usage and ongoing enhancements. The model is compatible with Hugging Face’s APIs, enabling developers to leverage existing tooling and take advantage of its capabilities.

While scientists working with satellite data are the primary audience for this model, IBM also envisions broader applications for enterprise use cases of AI. In the future, the model could be integrated with IBM’s environmental intelligence suite, and the lessons learned from its development may influence other areas of IBM’s AI initiatives.