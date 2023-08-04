Accelerating Satellite Data Analysis with Advanced AI Model

IBM Corp. and NASA have introduced an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model to enhance the analysis of satellite data. The model is now accessible on Hugging Face, a platform similar to GitHub that facilitates the sharing of open-source neural networks. This development marks the next phase of IBM’s partnership with NASA and their joint efforts to expand the applications of AI. Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts will also collaborate with the two organizations.

The primary focus of this AI model is to assist researchers in identifying regions in the continental U.S. that are prone to flooding and wildfires. IBM claims that their model can analyze geospatial data up to four times faster than existing state-of-the-art neural networks, while requiring less data for training.

Built on the Transformer architecture, this AI model serves as a foundational model capable of performing various advanced computing tasks. Transformer models excel in utilizing contextual information to make more accurate decisions. It’s worth noting that the Transformer architecture is also utilized in OpenAI LP’s latest large language model, GPT-4.

IBM and NASA trained their model using a geospatial dataset called Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2. This dataset comprises images of the Earth’s surface taken by NASA’s Landsat-8 satellite, combined with measurements from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellite constellation.

To train the AI model, IBM utilized its internally-developed Vela supercomputer, which is powered by Nvidia Corp.’s A100 series of data center graphics cards. The supercomputer incorporates IBM’s virtualization software, which optimizes processing power while ensuring user-friendliness. Despite the reduction in performance, IBM claims to have achieved the “lowest overhead in the industry.”

Although the model is primarily optimized for detecting areas at risk of flooding and wildfires, IBM and NASA believe it can be adapted for various other use cases. Potential applications include monitoring deforestation, tracking carbon emissions, and forecasting crop yields.

IBM’s future plans involve further expanding the capabilities of this AI model through collaboration with NASA and Clark University. They also aim to develop a commercial version of the model for their Watsonx product suite, which offers software tools and prepackaged neural networks specifically optimized for different use cases. This suite is powered by Red Hat OpenShift AI, a component of IBM’s machine learning portfolio designed for AI workloads.