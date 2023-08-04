IBM and NASA Collaborate to Provide Open-Source Geospatial Model for Earth Observations

Computer manufacturer IBM has teamed up with the US space agency NASA to offer an open-source geospatial model through the Hugging Face repository. This model, powered by artificial intelligence, aims to enhance Earth observations and assist in addressing key environmental challenges.

The open-source AI model provided by IBM and NASA has a wide range of applications. It can be used to track deforestation, predict crop yields, and monitor greenhouse gases. By leveraging the power of AI and open collaboration, this initiative seeks to promote innovation and drive progress in the field of Earth observations.

Jeff Boudier, head of product and growth at Hugging Face, emphasizes the importance of open-source AI in advancing technology accessibility. The release of models and datasets allows for greater participation and ensures that AI benefits a larger number of people. By making these resources freely available, IBM and NASA are actively working towards democratizing AI technology.

The partnership between IBM and NASA showcases their shared commitment to maximizing the potential of AI in addressing critical global issues. The open-source geospatial model serves as a valuable tool for researchers worldwide, enabling them to access and utilize this resource for their own studies.

With this collaboration, IBM and NASA reinforce their dedication to leveraging AI technology for the betterment of our planet. By fostering collaboration and sharing information, they pave the way for continued advancements in Earth observations and environmental monitoring. This open-source initiative sets a precedent for the future of AI-driven solutions in tackling global challenges.