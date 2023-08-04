CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

IBM and NASA Partner to Make Watsonx.ai Openly Available on Hugging Face

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
IBM and NASA Partner to Make Watsonx.ai Openly Available on Hugging Face

IBM has joined forces with NASA to make their geospatial foundation model, watsonx.ai, accessible on the AI platform Hugging Face. This collaboration marks the first-ever open-source AI foundation model created in partnership with NASA.

The model, developed through a joint effort by IBM and NASA, utilizes Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 satellite data (HLS). Initially designed for flood and burn scar mapping, this model can be applied to a wide range of tasks, including deforestation tracking, crop yield predictions, and greenhouse gas monitoring.

IBM and NASA’s decision to make this model available on Hugging Face is aimed at democratizing access and promoting innovation in climate and Earth science. This initiative follows their recent agreement to develop an AI foundation model for geospatial data.

Acknowledging the significance of open-source technologies in advancing critical areas such as climate change, Sriram Raghavan, Vice President of IBM Research AI, highlights the combined efforts of IBM and NASA. By leveraging IBM’s creation of adaptable AI systems and NASA’s wealth of Earth satellite data, they intend to foster collaborative solutions that will positively impact our planet.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

The Role of LPWAN in Shaping the Future of Internet Technology

Aug 5, 2023
News

The Impact of the US Smart Grid on Internet Accessibility and Efficiency

Aug 5, 2023
News

Exploring the Role of LAMEA Tunnel Field Effect Transistor in Telecommunications

Aug 5, 2023

You missed

AI

Securing Confidential Data while Leveraging Generative AI for Productivity Gains

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Role of LPWAN in Shaping the Future of Internet Technology

Aug 5, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Gunfire Games’ Remnant 2 Receives Major Patch, Console Release Coming Soon

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock: A Powerful Android Tablet with Great Battery Life and Ample Storage

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments