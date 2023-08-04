IBM and NASA Partner to Make Watsonx.ai Openly Available on Hugging Face

IBM has joined forces with NASA to make their geospatial foundation model, watsonx.ai, accessible on the AI platform Hugging Face. This collaboration marks the first-ever open-source AI foundation model created in partnership with NASA.

The model, developed through a joint effort by IBM and NASA, utilizes Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 satellite data (HLS). Initially designed for flood and burn scar mapping, this model can be applied to a wide range of tasks, including deforestation tracking, crop yield predictions, and greenhouse gas monitoring.

IBM and NASA’s decision to make this model available on Hugging Face is aimed at democratizing access and promoting innovation in climate and Earth science. This initiative follows their recent agreement to develop an AI foundation model for geospatial data.

Acknowledging the significance of open-source technologies in advancing critical areas such as climate change, Sriram Raghavan, Vice President of IBM Research AI, highlights the combined efforts of IBM and NASA. By leveraging IBM’s creation of adaptable AI systems and NASA’s wealth of Earth satellite data, they intend to foster collaborative solutions that will positively impact our planet.