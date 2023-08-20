The WD_Black C50 Expansion Card: an Easy and Efficient Storage Upgrade for Xbox Series X

In recent months, many Xbox Series X users have been facing the frustrating issue of low storage space on their consoles. With the extensive library of games available through Xbox Game Pass, it’s no wonder that the console’s internal hard drive fills up quickly. Upgrading the storage capacity of the Xbox Series X is possible, albeit at a high cost.

One option for expanding the storage is the WD_Black C50 Expansion Card, which was released earlier this year as an officially-licensed Xbox storage option. This alternative to the Seagate expansion card offers a simple solution to the storage problem.

Installing the WD_Black C50 Expansion Card is incredibly easy. Users just need to slide the card into the designated slot on the back of the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, labeled “storage expansion.” There is no complex installation process or formatting required. Once installed, the available storage instantly increases by 920GB, providing users with a total storage capacity of over 1.8TB.

Compared to upgrading the SSD on a PS5, the process for expanding the Xbox Series X storage with the C50 card is much simpler and more convenient. The PS5 requires specific SSDs that meet Sony’s specifications, and the installation process is more involved, requiring the use of a screwdriver.

In terms of performance, the WD_Black C50 Expansion Card performs well. While it may be slightly slower than the Xbox’s internal SSD in terms of loading times, the difference is minimal and acceptable. It allows for smooth gameplay experiences and ensures that upgrading the storage does not compromise the gaming experience.

The need for additional storage on Xbox Series X consoles is becoming increasingly apparent. With the growing list of must-play games for the console, the standard storage capacity of 800GB is not sufficient. Popular titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection have file sizes exceeding 100GB, and upcoming releases like Starfield are expected to demand even more storage space. For gamers who enjoy playing multiple titles or engaging in multiplayer games, an Xbox expansion card is essential to avoid constantly managing and deleting games to make room.

While the WD_Black C50 Expansion Card is a great option, it’s worth noting that on the PS5, users have a wider range of third-party options to choose from for expanding storage. This competition among manufacturers has led to lower prices for PS5 SSDs, making it a more cost-effective choice.