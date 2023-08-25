Qualcomm’s New Snapdragon Gaming Chips Pose a Challenge to PlayStation’s Portal

Qualcomm has recently announced its new line of mobile gaming chips – the G3x Gen 2, G2 Gen 1, and G1 Gen 1. These chips provide a focus on consumer choice, in contrast to PlayStation’s Portal, which offers limited options at a higher price. The flagship G3x Gen 2 chip is included in the Reference Design, which serves as a proof of concept for manufacturers to build upon.

During a demo of Qualcomm’s products at Gamescom 2023, the expansion of the Snapdragon gaming range was particularly impressive. Several manufacturers, including Ayaneo, Huaqin, Inventec, and Thundercomm, have already confirmed their partnership with Qualcomm on these devices.

The Reference Design itself is lightweight, and I had the opportunity to try XR glasses that enhanced the immersive experience by providing a 50-inch display. Although the demo was limited, the overall performance was smooth and it appears Qualcomm’s new gaming chips have potential.

The G1 chip is designed for fanless and streaming-focused gaming machines, while the G2 chip offers powerful mobile gaming and streaming capabilities. The flagship G3 chip boasts 2x gaming performance compared to the previous generation, as well as modern features such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing and low-latency Bluetooth.

Qualcomm is also working on Android+ and exploring other operating system options. The chip is compatible with DirectX 12 and there is hope for future support of AAA gaming.

In addition to the Reference Design, Qualcomm showcased a carbon fiber version that further reduces the device’s weight. This demonstrates Qualcomm’s commitment to advancing handheld gaming possibilities.

In conclusion, Qualcomm’s new mobile gaming chips challenge PlayStation’s Portal by offering a range of devices that utilize the hardware effectively. These chips have the potential to revolutionize the gaming experience and provide more options for consumers.

Sources:

– Source article