Review: Dell XPS 15 – A Rugged and Reliable Windows Laptop

The Dell XPS 15 is a powerful and dependable Windows laptop that offers a rugged and sleek design. With its chiseled exterior, sharp lines, and brushed aluminum finish, it exudes a business-like feel. Weighing in at 4.21 lbs, it is portable and can easily be carried around for work purposes.

The laptop features three USB-C ports, two of which are Thunderbolt 4, along with an SD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The inclusion of the SD card slot is particularly useful for content creators who need to transfer media files for editing.

The keyboard of the XPS 15 has soft-touch keycaps, although some users may find it too low-profile. The backlighting is bright and suitable for late-night writing sessions. The large trackpad is surrounded by a carbon fiber weave, which acts as a comfortable wrist rest. However, the trackpad may misinterpret inputs when the wrist is too close.

The XPS 15’s 3.5K resolution OLED display is visually stunning and color-accurate, making it ideal for photo and video work. The top-firing speakers provide a captivating multimedia experience, comparable to Apple’s MacBook Pro. The touchscreen feature adds further convenience to the user experience.

The laptop is highly customizable, allowing users to select their desired specifications, from the processor to the graphics card to the display. The review unit, featuring a 13th-gen Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and an RTX 4070 graphics card, performed exceptionally well in multitasking and resource-intensive tasks, such as 4K video editing.

One of the standout features of the XPS 15 is its impressive battery life. It can last up to six to seven hours, even with demanding tasks such as video exports and conference calls. This makes it an excellent choice for professionals who require long-lasting productivity.

Considering the specifications and performance, the Dell XPS 15 is reasonably priced, starting at $1,299. Users can opt for different configurations and save money by choosing a lower-powered graphics card or a smaller storage size. Overall, the Dell XPS 15 is a reliable and robust option for Windows users, offering excellent performance and a timeless design.

Sources:

– Dell XPS 15 (2023) – View at Dell

– ZDNet: “Dell XPS 15 review: A rugged and reliable Windows laptop”