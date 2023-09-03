Xgimi Horizon Ultra: The Ultimate Home Projector Experience

The Xgimi Horizon Ultra is a top contender in the world of home projectors, offering exceptional picture quality and cutting-edge features at a reasonable price. As a dedicated tech reviewer, I often focus on mobility-related gadgets. However, when I’m at home, I like to indulge in electronics that enhance my leisure time. After testing various projectors, the Horizon Ultra has become my go-to choice for creating an immersive movie-viewing experience in my bedroom.

One of the standout features of the Horizon Ultra is its picture quality. With its 4K resolution and support for Dolby Vision, it delivers stunning visuals that are vibrant, clear, and accurate. Whether you’re watching a movie during the day or at night, the projector’s dual light technology ensures exceptional color accuracy and brightness. Unlike cheaper projectors, the Horizon Ultra eliminates common issues like distortion, off-center projection, and discoloration, resulting in a visually pleasing and immersive experience.

At a price of $1,699, the Horizon Ultra offers excellent value for its features and performance. Compared to its predecessor, the previous-gen Horizon projector, the Ultra model comes with numerous enhancements such as a brighter output, dual LED and laser technology, Harmon Kardon speakers, and a motorized lens cover. These additions justify the price and make the Horizon Ultra a highly competitive option among flagship projectors.

Design-wise, the Horizon Ultra stands out with its elegant beige PU leather coating. The projector seamlessly blends into any home decor, elevating the aesthetics of your living space. The motorized lens cover, which also doubles as a speaker grill, adds a touch of innovation to the overall design. Xgimi assures customers that the lens cover’s motorized mechanism has been tested for around 5,000 cycles and should last approximately 10 years under regular use.

In terms of connectivity, the Horizon Ultra offers a range of ports, including two USB-A, two HDMI (one with eARC), an optical input, and an Ethernet port. The brushed aluminum remote controller not only matches the color scheme but also provides a premium feel. While the absence of onboard controls is a minor drawback, the projector’s intuitive setup process and user-friendly interface compensate for this limitation.

Overall, the Xgimi Horizon Ultra is a standout option for anyone in search of an immersive home theater experience. Its exceptional picture quality, innovative design, and competitive price make it a worthy investment. Whether you’re watching your favorite movies or gaming, the Horizon Ultra delivers on all fronts. If you’re in the market for a high-quality projector, don’t hesitate to consider the Xgimi Horizon Ultra.

– Xgimi Horizon Ultra: Amazon

– June Wan/ZDNET: “Xgimi Horizon Ultra review: The ultimate home projector experience”