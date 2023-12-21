Exploring New York City on a Budget: Adventures and Insights

Summary: Tracy Abiaka shares her experience of spending a weekend in New York City on a budget of $250. She found affordable accommodations and enjoyed various free activities. However, she concludes that although it was a nice trip, she wouldn’t choose this type of budget again.

As an avid budget traveler, Tracy Abiaka embarked on a weekend adventure in New York City with a goal of spending only $250. She began by taking a bus from Philadelphia, not counting it as part of her budget. She managed to book a one-night stay in a four-dorm hostel for $106, a significant saving compared to her usual hotel expenses.

Abiaka kicked off her weekend with a cheap breakfast of a muffin and coffee from a food truck, costing her $4.50. She then explored Central Park, marveling at the colorful fall foliage and enjoying the serenity of nature, all for free. Throughout her trip, she relied on the subway, only spending $2.90 per ride, making it the most cost-effective mode of transportation besides walking.

To her surprise, Abiaka discovered a free event at Murray’s Cheese in Greenwich, which she found on the “NYC for Free” Instagram page. She indulged in some cheese samples and fondue, making for a tasty and frugal treat. Following this, she enjoyed a lunch special at a nearby restaurant, enjoying noodles, dumplings, and a salad for $12.

New York City seemed to be teeming with free and inexpensive activities. Abiaka took a $10 chess lesson in Washington Square Park, engaging with an animated chess player. She then headed to her favorite jazz club, Smalls, for a free jam session with just a one-drink minimum requirement. Abiaka also explored the art galleries of Chelsea, indulging in her love for art, all without spending a dime.

Despite having a relatively low-budget weekend filled with delightful experiences, Abiaka ultimately concluded that she wouldn’t choose this kind of budget again. She resisted the temptation to dine at charming restaurants and opted for inexpensive food truck meals instead. On her last day, she enjoyed breakfast at her hostel and explored the High Line park and the Vessel at Hudson Yards, all at a reasonable cost.

Tracy Abiaka’s adventure in New York City on a limited budget highlights the availability of affordable accommodations and a wide range of free activities. However, she also recognizes the value in spending a little more for a better overall travel experience.