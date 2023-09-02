Review: Steam Deck Exceeds Expectations, Delivers Portable Gaming Power

I recently had the opportunity to spend a week with the Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld gaming PC, and I must say, I am thoroughly impressed. When it was first released, I was skeptical, but now I am a full-blown convert. The Steam Deck truly delivers on its promise of providing a portable gaming experience that rivals that of traditional consoles.

One of my initial concerns was the screen quality, but I was pleasantly surprised. The slightly above 720p display is crisp and clear, and the ability to enable anti-aliasing in compatible games makes a noticeable difference in visual quality. While the black levels may not be on par with the Switch OLED, the contrast performance is still quite good on the LCD panel.

In terms of customization, Valve offers a variety of options that allow you to tailor the Steam Deck to your liking. Whether you prefer playing with a dock on your coffee table or on-the-go, the choice is yours. Additionally, the SteamOS is incredibly user-friendly and easy to navigate, making it a joy to use.

One standout feature of the Steam Deck is the ability to install mods through the Decky mod platform. This allows for easy customization and improvement of the gaming experience. With Decky, you can enhance the speakers, adjust the screen saturation, and even access non-Deck verified games through the ProtonDB Badges plugin.

Overall, the Steam Deck is a game-changing device for portable gaming. It offers the convenience and accessibility of a handheld console, while still providing the power and versatility of a PC. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or a casual player, the Steam Deck is a must-have for anyone looking to take their gaming on-the-go.

