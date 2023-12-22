Cat Lover Van Lifesaver: Keeping Feline Companions Warm in Canadian Winters

A resourceful van lifer named Matthew has found a way to not only brave the harsh Canadian winters but also keep his two beloved cats warm while he works. After losing his job during the pandemic, Matthew decided to embrace the van life and adapt to the challenging winters of Calgary, Canada.

With temperatures dropping to bone-chilling lows of -14 degrees Celsius (6.8 degrees Fahrenheit), Matthew knew he had to come up with a reliable heating solution for his van. As a full-time mechanic, he couldn’t leave his cats, Penny and Stella, shivering in the cold. That’s when he stumbled upon a game-changing heating device.

Matthew installed a WIPPRO diesel heater specifically designed for campers, cars, RVs, and trucks. He cleverly routed the heater’s vent through the van’s wheel well, allowing warm air to blow onto the floor, taking advantage of heat’s natural tendency to rise. The heater, which garnered an impressive 4.4-star rating out of 5 from 126 reviewers, boasts low noise, quick heating capabilities, thermostatic controls, and efficient fuel consumption.

The ingenious setup not only keeps Matthew’s van cozy but also ensures his feline companions are comfortably warm as he works. Using a remote with a digital readout, Matthew can monitor the temperature inside the van and set it to his desired level, usually around 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit).

This innovative heating solution has received accolades from other users as well. One customer reported using the heater in an uninsulated camper shell and was impressed by its fuel efficiency and minimal battery consumption. Another user found it to be an excellent backup heat source for their garage, particularly appreciating the reliability of diesel power during potential power outages.

Matthew’s custom heating system not only provides a lifeline for him and his beloved feline friends during Canadian winters but also showcases the ingenuity and adaptability of van lifers. It serves as a testament to the lengths people go to ensure the well-being of their cherished pets, even in the most challenging circumstances.