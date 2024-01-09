Asus Unveils Compact Mechanical Keyboard for On-The-Go Typing

Asus has recently introduced its first low-profile mechanical keyboard at CES 2024, catering to the needs of individuals who prioritize portability without compromising their typing experience. The new ROG Falchion RX Low Profile keyboard combines a compact size with high-quality mechanical switches to provide users with an optimal typing experience while on the move.

The ROG Falchion RX Low Profile is a 65% keyboard that fits within a 60% frame and incorporates two layers of integrated silicone foam to minimize typing noise and echoes. Asus has developed low-profile versions of its popular RX Red and Blue switches for this keyboard, providing linear and clicky feedback, respectively. Additionally, these switches come pre-lubricated for improved smoothness and durability.

Convenience and versatility are key features of the ROG Falchion RX Low Profile. The top portion of the keyboard includes a toggle switch to seamlessly switch between Windows and Mac operating systems, a USB-C port, and a storage compartment for the keyboard’s 2.4 GHz dongle. The dongle, known as the ROG Omni Receiver, allows users to connect both the keyboard and a wireless gaming mouse to a single USB port.

On the left side of the keyboard, users will find a multi-function button accompanied by an interactive touch panel. This panel enables users to adjust volume, media playback, and lighting settings on the keyboard. Asus’ Armoury Crate software provides further customization options for the touch panel, allowing users to assign additional functions such as zooming in and out.

A standout feature of the ROG Falchion RX Low Profile is its included protective cover. Unlike other keyboards on the market, this keyboard ships with a protective cover that not only serves to safeguard the device during travel but also doubles as a dust cover for everyday use. The cover’s rubber feet prevent it from sliding on surfaces, making it ideal for use on desks or tables.

Pricing details for the ROG Falchion RX Low Profile have yet to be revealed. However, for individuals seeking a portable keyboard with mechanical switches, this newly-launched offering from Asus is worth considering.

Summary

Asus has introduced its first low-profile mechanical keyboard, the ROG Falchion RX Low Profile, at CES 2024. This compact keyboard offers a high-quality typing experience on the go, featuring low-profile versions of Asus’ RX Red and Blue switches. The keyboard includes a protective cover for easy portability and protection against dust. The ROG Falchion RX Low Profile also boasts a range of convenient features, including a toggle switch for switching between operating systems, a USB-C port, and a multi-function button with an interactive touch panel. Pricing details for the keyboard have not yet been announced.

FAQ

What is a low-profile mechanical keyboard?

A low-profile mechanical keyboard refers to a keyboard that utilizes mechanical key switches but features a thinner and more compact design compared to traditional mechanical keyboards.

What are the advantages of a mechanical keyboard?

Mechanical keyboards are known for their tactile feedback, durability, and overall enhanced typing experience. They offer a more satisfying and responsive feel compared to membrane keyboards.

What are the benefits of a protective keyboard cover?

A protective keyboard cover provides an extra layer of protection against physical damage, dust, and debris. It is especially useful for individuals who frequently travel with their keyboard or want to keep it clean when not in use.

Can the ROG Falchion RX Low Profile be used with both Windows and Mac?

Yes, the keyboard features a toggle switch that allows users to seamlessly switch between Windows and Mac operating systems.

Sources:

– Asus unveils ultra-compact ROG Falchion RX Low Profile keyboard (Tom’s Guide)