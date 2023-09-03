Record-Low Price on the Apple Watch Series 8: Labor Day Deal

If you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch, the Labor Day deal on the most powerful model, the Apple Watch Series 8, might just be what you’ve been waiting for. Amazon is currently offering a 22% discount, bringing the price down to just $309. That means you can save $90 on the newest Apple Watch.

Even though I just purchased an Apple Watch recently, I can’t help but feel a twinge of regret for missing out on this fantastic deal. I went with the Apple Watch SE 2022, as I couldn’t justify spending extra money for the additional features offered by the Series 8. However, seeing this price difference, I can’t help but wish I had gone for the more advanced model.

If you’re still undecided on which Apple Watch model to choose, you can refer to our Apple Watch generations guide to find the best option for your needs. It’s always helpful to have a clear understanding of the differences between each model before making a purchase.

In addition to the Apple Watch Series 8, there are also deals available for the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Apple Watch SE (2022). Take a look at the discounts we’ve found below to find the best deal for you.

Unfortunately, Apple has not provided any specific information about the duration or availability of the Labor Day deal. However, it’s advisable to act quickly to secure your Apple Watch at this record-low price. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save on the most powerful Apple Watch on the market.

Definitions:

– Apple Watch Series 8: The most advanced model of the Apple Watch series, offering a wide range of features and functionalities.

– Apple Watch SE 2022: A more affordable option compared to the flagship models, providing essential Apple Watch features without some of the advanced capabilities.

– Labor Day: A public holiday celebrated on the first Monday of September in the United States, honoring the American labor movement.

Sources:

– No URLs provided.