How I Cope with Claustrophobia While Traveling by Plane

As a travel journalist who spends a significant amount of time flying, I face a unique challenge — I have claustrophobia. This anxiety disorder can make traveling on planes particularly difficult for me. However, over time, I have developed strategies to cope with my claustrophobia and ensure a smoother travel experience.

One of the key methods I employ is taking medication or using CBD products to keep myself calm. After consulting with a psychiatrist, I was prescribed Xanax, which I carry with me wherever I go. On long-haul flights, I don’t hesitate to take it when I feel claustrophobia setting in. Additionally, in countries where CBD products are legal, I use CBD oil or gummies to help calm my nervous system.

Choosing my seat strategically is another important tactic. I always book aisle seats near the front of the plane to avoid feeling trapped. Being able to see fewer people around me helps to alleviate my anxiety. This also allows me to board the plane later and be among the first to deplane, reducing my time on the aircraft.

To distract myself during flights, I ensure I have plenty of entertainment options downloaded on my phone. This way, I don’t have to rely on the airplane’s entertainment system or Wi-Fi. I enjoy watching sitcoms, rom-coms, and comedy shows on Netflix. Additionally, scrolling through social media feeds right before takeoff helps me disassociate from claustrophobia.

As a yoga teacher, I have learned the power of breath work and mindfulness. When feelings of claustrophobia arise, I practice various breathing exercises and short meditations to regulate my state of mind. I also use noise-canceling headphones and carry essential oils and crystals to create a soothing environment while traveling.

Finally, if all else fails, I don’t hesitate to ask for help. If I can’t calm myself down using the aforementioned techniques, I approach a flight attendant and explain my anxiety. They are always willing to assist, offering a glass of water and allowing me to stand up for a while if possible.

In conclusion, while traveling with claustrophobia can be challenging, employing these strategies has helped me cope and continue exploring the world as a travel journalist. By utilizing medication, choosing the right seat, engaging in distracting activities, practicing mindfulness, and seeking assistance when necessary, I am able to navigate plane journeys with greater ease.

