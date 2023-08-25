Two Open-World RPGs: Project Mugen and Zenless Zone Zero

Gamescom always brings anticipation for exciting action role-playing games with stylish combat and fashionable characters. This year was no different, as a new upcoming open-world RPG trailer left gamers thrilled. However, distinguishing this game from another similar urban RPG called Zenless Zone Zero has proven to be a challenge.

The two video games in question are Project Mugen by NetEase Games and Naked Rain, and Zenless Zone Zero by Genshin Impact developer Hoyoverse. While Project Mugen features an open-world setting with characters swinging through cityscapes and cruising along streets, Zenless Zone Zero seems conceptually similar. These games are remarkably alike.

Project Mugen is a free-to-play urban open-world RPG where players assume the role of an Esper investigating supernatural occurrences in a unique urban paradise. The game features team-based combat with characters representing various anime archetypes. On the other hand, Zenless Zone Zero allows players to become Proxies, battling dimension-hopping creatures in expeditions to acquire resources. Both games offer intriguing gameplay experiences.

Furthermore, the websites for Project Mugen and Zenless Zone Zero share similar design elements, from auto-playing music to interactive character bio sliders. Despite their similarities, each game brings distinctive features that make them equally appealing.

Zenless Zone Zero presents the opportunity to play as a giant grizzly bear named Ben Bigger, wielding a rocket launcher, and executing sick combos with a wolf boy named Von Lycaon. Meanwhile, Project Mugen allows players to Naruto-run across skyscrapers and take on kaiju enemies. Both games offer unique gameplay and character options.

Ultimately, the similarities between Project Mugen and Zenless Zone Zero are not a cause for frustration but rather excitement. Gamers are looking forward to experiencing the distinctive aspects of each game when they are released.

