Hyundai Motor Group to Invest $50 Million in Tenstorrent for AI Integration

Hyundai Motor Group has recently announced its plans to invest $50 million in the Canadian semiconductor startup, Tenstorrent. The investment will be split between Hyundai Motor Co. ($30 million) and its affiliate, Kia Corp. ($20 million). This move aims to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into Hyundai and Kia’s future mobility solutions.

The primary goal of this investment is to develop optimized semiconductors for the next-generation vehicles produced by Hyundai and Kia. Specifically, the focus will be on creating high-performance semiconductors for central processing units (CPUs) and neural processing units (NPUs). These advanced semiconductors are expected to enhance the capabilities of AI technology within the companies’ future vehicles.

Hyundai Motor Group’s investment accounts for a significant portion of Tenstorrent’s latest funding round, which is valued at $100 million. Tenstorrent, founded in 2016, specializes in advanced processors that accelerate AI and machine learning workloads. With this collaboration, the partnership between Tenstorrent and the Korean carmakers is projected to expand beyond automotive chips to encompass robotics and advanced air mobility (AAM) solutions in the long run.

Advanced air mobility (AAM) refers to environmentally friendly air mobility solutions designed for transportation within and between cities. The synergy between Tenstorrent and Hyundai Motor Group is anticipated to drive advancements in these areas, in addition to their efforts in automotive technology.

By investing in Tenstorrent and integrating AI capabilities into their future mobility solutions, Hyundai and Kia demonstrate their commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies and enhancing the overall performance of their vehicles for customers.