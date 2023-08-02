Hyundai IONIQ 5 Wins Favorite All-Wheel Drive Vehicle Award

Hyundai’s all-electric IONIQ 5 has been recognized as the favorite all-wheel drive vehicle by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA). The award was presented at a ceremony in Boston, marking the sixth Winter Award received by the Hyundai brand.

During the drive program, NEMPA members evaluated over 50 vehicles. The IONIQ 5 stood out for its comfort and convenience in various weather conditions. Ricky Lao, Hyundai Motor North America’s Director of Product Planning, expressed appreciation for the recognition, emphasizing the importance of educating consumers about the benefits of owning an electric vehicle (EV) even during winter.

NEMPA members rigorously assessed numerous vehicles during the winter months, focusing on content, interior and exterior design, and capability in challenging driving conditions. The Winter Vehicle Award winners are vehicles that offer winter-specific features and options, as well as the dynamic qualities necessary for safe and enjoyable all-weather driving.

Clifford Atiyeh, President of NEMPA, commended the IONIQ 5 for making a statement for Hyundai and being a practical choice for New England drivers. He highlighted its style, spaciousness, and all-wheel drive performance as key attractions. Atiyeh also emphasized the significance of the standard heat pump in improving range during cold temperatures, which is crucial in New England’s climate.

The New England Motor Press Association, consisting of working journalists in six states, collaborates with major automakers to deliver trusted content to car shoppers in New England and beyond through various media outlets.

Hyundai Motor America strives to provide smart mobility solutions and offers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles to U.S. consumers.