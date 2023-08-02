Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named Favorite All-Wheel Drive Vehicle by New England Motor Press Association

Hyundai’s all-electric model, the IONIQ 5, has been awarded the title of favorite all-wheel drive vehicle by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) in their winter testing evaluations. The award was presented at a ceremony in Boston, marking the sixth winter award received by the Hyundai brand.

During the testing program, NEMPA members evaluated over 50 vehicles. The IONIQ 5 was praised for its comfort and convenience in various weather conditions. Ricky Lao, Director of Product Planning at Hyundai Motor North America, expressed their appreciation for NEMPA’s recognition in raising awareness among consumers about the benefits of owning an electric vehicle (EV) even in winter.

NEMPA members thoroughly evaluated numerous vehicles during the winter months, selecting those that impressed with their features, interior and exterior design, and performance under demanding driving conditions. The winners of the winter vehicle awards are vehicles that offer winter-ready features and options while also providing dynamic characteristics for safe and enjoyable driving in all weather conditions.

NEMPA President Clifford Atiyeh stated that the IONIQ 5 is a statement for Hyundai and a practical choice for drivers in New England, who are attracted to its style, spaciousness, and all-wheel drive performance. He also emphasized the importance of the standard heat pump in enhancing range in cold temperatures, which is crucial in New England.

The New England Motor Press Association is an organization of active journalists in six states who work closely with major automakers. They provide trusted information to car buyers in New England and nationally through various media channels.

Hyundai Motor America is committed to providing intelligent mobility solutions and offering a technology-oriented lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles to U.S. consumers.