Aug 6, 2023
Hyundai Introduces the Ioniq 6: A Stylish and Spacious Electric Sedan

Hyundai has expanded its electric vehicle lineup with the introduction of the Ioniq 6, a stylish four-door sedan that offers ample interior space, a modern design, and an impressive battery range. Starting at $42,715 for the SE rear-wheel drive model with a standard-range battery, the Ioniq 6 adds to Hyundai’s electric vehicle offerings.

Unlike its popular sibling, the Ioniq 5 crossover SUV, the Ioniq 6 stands out with its unique square-themed design element in the taillights and other areas. The battery range of the Ioniq 6 varies depending on the model and battery option. The base SE rear-wheel drive with the standard range battery has an EPA-rated range of 240 miles. The SE with the longer-range battery, priced at an additional $3,900, offers an impressive estimated range of 361 miles. The top-of-the-line limited all-wheel drive model, priced at $57,215, delivers a powerful performance with its dual motors generating 320 horsepower and provides a range of 270 miles.

Hyundai’s use of a single platform called the “skateboard” allows for the development of various models to meet different needs. Following the Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5, Hyundai plans to release a three-row crossover SUV named the Ioniq 7. The Ioniq 7 will be based on the same scalable Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) as its predecessors. This platform is also shared with Hyundai’s corporate sibling Kia, whose EV6 has gained popularity and will soon be accompanied by the larger EV9.

While the Ioniq 6 showcases a distinctive design, it bears some resemblance to Hyundai’s current Sonata sedan, offering a sense of familiarity for Sonata owners who are considering a transition to electric power. As electric vehicles continue to gain traction, the Ioniq 6 provides a stylish and spacious option for those seeking an electric sedan.

