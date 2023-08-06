Dismissal of Hyundai Capital Team Leader Responsible for Assault

Hyundai Capital has recently announced the dismissal of a team leader, referred to as Team Leader A, who was involved in a shocking incident of assault. The incident took place during a dinner following a company workshop at Hyundai Capital’s headquarters.

During the dinner, Team Leader A struck an employee from the B branch on the head with a soju bottle. This violent act resulted in the employee sustaining physical injuries and significant mental trauma, necessitating hospitalization for medical treatment. Hyundai Capital, recognizing the seriousness of the situation, took responsibility for covering the costs of the employee’s medical care.

In response to the incident, Hyundai Capital conducted a disciplinary committee to determine the appropriate course of action. After careful consideration, the decision was made to dismiss Team Leader A, thereby imposing the strongest form of disciplinary action.

By taking this severe action, Hyundai Capital aims to send a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated within the company. The dismissal of Team Leader A demonstrates the company’s commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful working environment for all employees.

While no further details about the incident or the parties involved have been provided, Hyundai Capital’s swift response in holding the responsible party accountable sends a strong signal about its commitment to addressing workplace misconduct and ensuring the welfare of its employees.