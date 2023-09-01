Scientists Discover Proteins that Function Like Maxwell’s Demon

Researchers at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) have found proteins called ATP-Binding Cassette (ABC) transporters that resemble Maxwell’s demon, the fictitious creature imagined by physicist James Clerk Maxwell in the 19th century. These ABC transporters, found in cell membranes, are able to sort substrates based on their energy. They have existed for billions of years and are present in almost all living organisms.

The concept of Maxwell’s demon originated from a thought experiment in which a demon controlled a door between two containers of gas. By selectively allowing energetic molecules to pass in one direction and cooler molecules in the other, the demon created a temperature difference and, seemingly, energy out of nothing. This went against the laws of thermodynamics, which state that energy cannot be created from nothing. However, discrepancies in temperature and concentration are frequently observed in nature.

Scientists have previously hypothesized that something resembling Maxwell’s demon is involved in the energy-intensive process of molecule transportation against natural concentration gradients. This study is the first to describe and model the information framework of such a system, drawing parallels to Maxwell’s thought experiment.

The researchers propose that ABC transporters function like Maxwell’s demon, using energy from ATP molecules to control the flow of molecules across cell membranes. The transporters measure, provide feedback, and reset their position based on the molecule being transported. This discovery sheds light on how cells regulate their environments and function by managing molecule import and export.

Although the researchers simplified their calculations for this study, they believe that their findings can be applied to more complex systems that are common in nature. The study provides a helpful conceptual framework for understanding the biochemical circuitry of these systems.

The research, which further explores the connection between thermodynamics and life’s building blocks, has been published in the journal Communications Physics.

Sources:

– École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)

– Communications Physics