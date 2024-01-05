Hypershell Unveils Next-Generation Exoskeletons for Outdoor Adventurers

Hypershell, a Chinese startup, made a splash on Kickstarter in 2023 with its ambitious project: a set of AI-driven robo legs designed to empower outdoor adventurers. The campaign garnered over $1 million in funding, and now Hypershell is set to showcase its latest innovations at CES 2024. Unlike most exoskeletons that are designed for repetitive tasks, Hypershell aims to revolutionize outdoor exploration by creating a versatile and adaptable exoskeleton that can enhance activities like mountaineering, hiking, and trail running.

The company will be presenting two models at CES: the ProX and the GoX. The ProX, designed for runners, long-distance hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts, will feature one powered joint and eight passive joints, channeling up to 800 watts of motor power into the user’s legs. It will help alleviate muscle fatigue and offset up to 66 lbs of weight, such as that carried in a backpack. The AI engine in the ProX will anticipate and adapt to the user’s movements, enhancing their overall experience and performance.

In addition to its capabilities, the ProX has undergone refinements since its Kickstarter debut. It now boasts a larger battery size, providing up to 22 miles of range. The exoskeleton is also designed to withstand temperatures as low as -20℃ and offers weatherproofing. Hypershell has also made physical updates to the device, adding a larger hardware box and discs on the upper legs.

While skeptics may remain, Hypershell’s advancements are certainly intriguing. With the ProX and the GoX, the company aims to transform outdoor exploration by providing adventurers with the power and endurance of a horse. Preorder pricing for the Mountain Exoskeletons range from $599 to $1,299 on Hypershell’s website. CES attendees can look forward to demos and try-ons of the exoskeletons, providing a glimpse into the future of outdoor adventures.

