New Handheld Console, “Mega 95,” Lets You Play Sega Genesis Games on the Go

A new handheld gaming console called the Mega 95 has been announced by Hyperkin. This portable device is designed to play original Sega Genesis and Mega Drive cartridges, allowing gamers to enjoy classic titles on the go.

The Mega 95 features a five-inch display with a toggle that allows users to switch between 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios. It also boasts a battery life of up to 10 hours per charge. While Hyperkin has not provided detailed information on how the console runs the Genesis games, it is likely to utilize a hardware emulation approach similar to the company’s MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console, released in 2018.

Although the Mega 95 is primarily designed as a handheld system, it can be connected to a TV via a USB-C dock. The dock also includes additional ports for connecting extra controllers, providing a more immersive gaming experience.

Currently, there is no information available regarding the pricing or release date of the Mega 95. However, considering that Hyperkin’s handheld Super NES emulation machine sells for $119.99, it is expected that the Mega 95 will be more affordable and readily available compared to other similar consoles like the Analogue Pocket. Gamers can look forward to enjoying their favorite Sega Genesis games on the go with this new handheld console.

