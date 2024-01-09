ASUS Launches New ROG Phone 8 Series with Powerful Gaming Features

ASUS has recently unveiled its latest smartphone series, the ROG Phone, known for its top-notch gaming capabilities. It caters to gaming enthusiasts with its high build quality, smartphone video gaming features, and impressive performance. The ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro models have been released by ASUS, running on Android 14 with ROG UI. They come in two variants, with the ROG Phone 8 available in 12/256GB and 16/256GB storage options in Black and Silver colors, while the ROG Phone 8 Pro comes in 16/512GB and 24GB/1TB storage options.

The camera features of the ROG Phone 8 series are receiving significant attention from ASUS. The main camera boasts a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 3.0, including a Super HyperSteady Video mode. It allows for high-quality video recording up to 8K resolution and features a 120° ultra-wide camera, a 3x optical zoom, and a 32 MP telephoto camera. On the front, there is a 32 MP selfie camera with an additional 8 MP ultrawide lens for stunning selfies.

The display of the ROG Phone 8 series features a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung Flexible AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The display offers excellent protection and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, the phones support HDR10+ and reach a peak brightness of 2,500 nits.

With the ROG Phone 8 series, users can capture shake-free videos in 8K resolution. The main camera allows 8K UHD (24fps) video recording, while 4K video recording at 30fps is also supported. Other features include HDR10+ video recording in 4K and the ability to record time-lapse and slow-motion videos in 4K.

