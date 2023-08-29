Governor DeSantis Provides Hurricane Idalia Update

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, where he provided an update on Hurricane Idalia. He was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Major General John Haas with the Florida National Guard, and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue. The National Hurricane Center Advisory states that if the storm hits at high tide, storm surge could reach 8 to 12 feet in some areas, posing a life-threatening risk. Evacuation notices have been issued for low-lying and coastal areas, with DeSantis urging residents to heed those orders. The video of the press conference can be found on thefloridachannel.org.

In Lake County, two emergency shelters will open at 3:00 p.m. for residents. These shelters are special needs and pet friendly. The locations are Villages Elementary in Lady Lake and Lost Lake Elementary in Clermont. Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts on www.alertlake.com or by texting “ALERTLAKE” to 888777.

Lake County bus services will run as normal until 8:00 p.m., with LakeXpress operating as usual and the county’s paratransit service, Lake County Connection, providing Dialysis, Life Sustaining, and Evacuation services only.

The rocket launch planned for Tuesday morning on the Space Coast has been delayed. United Launch Alliance made the decision to postpone the launch due to safety concerns for personnel, the critical national security payload, and the approaching Hurricane Idalia. A new launch date will be determined once it is safe to do so.

In anticipation of Hurricane Idalia’s impact, public schools in multiple Florida counties will be closed on Tuesday. Additionally, the following state universities will also be closed: New College of Florida, the University of North Florida, and the University of South Florida.

Source:

– Richard Tribou and Steven Lemongello

– Natalia Jaramillo

– Carolyn Guniss

– News Service of Florida