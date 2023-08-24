Hunt Showdown Update 1.88: New Weapons Added in Patch 1.13.1

Crytek has released Hunt Showdown update 1.88, which introduces new weapons to the game. The patch, also known as patch 1.13.1, is now available for both PC and consoles. Let’s take a look at the highlights and changes in this update.

Firstly, Crytek wants to express their gratitude to the community for their enthusiasm towards Rotjaw and the Thundershower. Both of these features will remain in the game’s contract rotation, ensuring that players can continue to enjoy them.

In terms of general updates, several new weapons and their variants have been added to the regular progression and the Book of Weapons. Here are the new additions:

– Drilling: This weapon can be unlocked at Bloodline Rank 58.

– LeMat Mark 2 UpperMat: The 7th unlock in the LeMat Mark 2 weapon tree.

– Medical Pack: Players can unlock this at the 2nd stage of the First Aid Kit tree.

– Railroad Hammer: Available right from the start at Bloodline Rank 1.

– Tool Box: Unlockable as the 2nd stage of the Ammo Box tree.

– Winfield 1893 Slate Riposte: Can be obtained as the 3rd unlock in the Winfield 1893 Slate weapon tree.

These new weapons bring added variety and options for players to explore when customizing their loadouts. Whether you prefer close-quarters combat or long-range engagements, there is now a wider range of tools at your disposal.

In conclusion, Hunt Showdown update 1.88 introduces new weapons and variants, providing players with more options to enhance their gameplay experience. With the addition of these weapons, players can further tailor their strategies and tactics to suit their preferred playstyle. Enjoy the updated arsenal and continue hunting down your prey in Crytek’s immersive multiplayer shooter.

