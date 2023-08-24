Hunt Showdown Update 1.13 Introduces New Weapons and Builds on Lore

Crytek has recently released the highly anticipated Hunt Showdown update 1.13, which is now available for PC and consoles. This exciting update brings a range of new weapons to the game and continues to expand on its captivating lore.

One of the major highlights of this update is the addition of new weapons and variants. Players can now access these weapons through the regular progression system and the Book of Weapons. Among the newly added weapons are the Drilling, LeMat Mark 2 UpperMat, Medical Pack, Railroad Hammer, Tool Box, and Winfield 1893 Slate Riposte. Each of these weapons offers unique gameplay opportunities and adds more depth to the game’s combat mechanics.

In addition to the new weapons, Crytek has also made general updates to the game. They have expressed their gratitude to the community for their enthusiasm towards Rotjaw and the Thundershower. These exciting features will continue to be available in the game’s contract rotation, ensuring that players can experience them for the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, the Hunt Showdown team has hinted at an upcoming chapter that will build on the game’s lore. While specific details have not been revealed, players can look forward to new story elements and immersive gameplay experiences in the future.

Overall, the Hunt Showdown update 1.13 brings a wealth of new content to the game, including weapons and continued expansion of the game’s lore. Players can dive into the game’s intense and atmospheric world to discover these new additions and further immerse themselves in the thrilling Hunt Showdown experience.

