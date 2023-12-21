Chicago Housing Authority Under Fire for Neglected Affordable Housing Program

Summary: The Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) is facing criticism as it is revealed that nearly 500 homes in its affordable housing program are sitting vacant. This alarming number represents one out of every six homes owned by the CHA, raising concerns about the safety of neighbors and the increase in crime in these areas. Despite requests for an interview, CHA officials have refused to discuss the issue, leaving frustrated residents looking for answers.

According to a recent investigation by the Illinois Answers Project and Block Club Chicago, the CHA currently owns approximately 2,900 scattered-site residences. The discovery that nearly 17% of these homes are empty has sparked outrage among residents who live nearby. They are worried about the deteriorating condition of these properties and how they have become hotspots for criminal activities.

In response to the findings, CHA spokesman Matthew Aguilar released a statement expressing the agency’s dissatisfaction with the high vacancy rate. Aguilar emphasized that the CHA has made it a priority to allocate funds towards bringing these vacant units and buildings back into service. However, specific plans to address this issue were not provided.

The negligence exhibited by the CHA regarding its affordable housing program has drawn attention to the desperate need for action. Emeline Posner from the Illinois Answers Project recently sat down with ABC7 to discuss the concerning situation. The full report, including the investigation’s findings, can be accessed on illinoisanswers.org.

It is crucial for the Chicago Housing Authority to take immediate steps to address this housing crisis before it further exacerbates the ongoing challenges faced by residents and communities. By prioritizing the rehabilitation and allocation of these vacant homes, the CHA can help revitalize neighborhoods, improve safety, and ensure the availability of affordable housing for those in need.