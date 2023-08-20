Saturn also has long-lasting megastorms, study shows

New research has found that Saturn, though less vibrant than Jupiter, also hosts long-lasting megastorms in its atmosphere. Astronomers from the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, made this discovery by studying radio emissions from the planet. These emissions revealed disruptions in the distribution of ammonia gas, indicating the presence of deep atmospheric impacts that persist for centuries. Megastorms on Saturn occur approximately every 20 to 30 years and are similar to hurricanes on Earth, but much larger. The cause of these megastorms remains unknown.

Lead author Cheng Li, a former fellow at UC Berkeley, stated that understanding the largest storms in the solar system challenges our knowledge of hurricanes and extends the boundaries of terrestrial meteorology. The study’s findings are important for planetary formation models and help shed light on the composition and unique nature of gas giants.

The research revealed that there are anomalies in the concentration of ammonia gas in Saturn’s atmosphere, connected to past megastorms. The concentration of ammonia is lower just below the uppermost ammonia-ice cloud layer but becomes enriched at deeper altitudes in the atmosphere. This suggests that ammonia is transported from the upper to the lower atmosphere through precipitation and reevaporation processes, with the effect lasting for hundreds of years.

The study also highlighted the dissimilarities between Saturn and Jupiter. While both gas giants are predominantly composed of hydrogen, Jupiter’s tropospheric anomalies are not caused by storms like those on Saturn. This difference challenges existing knowledge about the formation of megastorms on gas giants and other planets, and could inform future studies of exoplanets.