Humble Releases Whimsy and Wonder Bundle Featuring Cozy PC Games for Summer

Humble has unveiled its latest bundle, Whimsy and Wonder, consisting of delightful PC games perfect for the summer season. The bundle is divided into three pricing tiers, each offering an assortment of games and coupon codes.

For a mere $4, customers can enjoy the indie adventure game, A Short Hike, and the relaxing puzzle game, Assemble with Care. In Assemble with Care, players get the opportunity to repair vintage hardware such as turntables and portable gaming systems. The base bundle also includes two discount coupons: one for a 65% discount on Haven Park and another for a 35% discount on Hello Goodboy.

By upgrading to a minimum payment of $8, gamers can unlock three additional titles. These include the cute action-adventure game Garden Story, where players embark on a delightful journey, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, an open-world exploration game, and Lemon Cake, a life simulation game that enables players to manage a farm and bakery.

For $13, customers gain access to the complete 10-item bundle, which includes all the previous games and coupon codes, along with Cat Cafe Manager, Witchy Life Story, and Here Comes Niko. The collective value of this bundle amounts to an impressive $135, available for a mere $13.

Not only does purchasing the Whimsy and Wonder bundle grant access to an array of enjoyable games, but it also benefits two essential organizations: the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Legal Defense Fund (LDF). These organizations are devoted to safeguarding the rights and freedoms of US citizens.

The bundle is currently accessible on the Humble website until August 9. Game keys can be redeemed via Steam, while coupon codes may be utilized on Humble’s online store.

In addition to the Whimsy and Wonder Bundle, customers are encouraged to explore the July Humble Choice bundle. Priced at just $12, it offers a selection of eight games, including popular titles like Temtem and The Outer Worlds.