New Games Revealed for Humble Choice in September 2023

A popular leaker has recently revealed some exciting news for gamers subscribed to Humble Choice, the monthly subscription service offered by Humble Bundle. According to Dealabs’ billbil-kun, who is well-known for leaking titles ahead of their release, three games will be available for Humble Choice members in September 2023.

The first game on the list is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition. This spin-off title from the popular Borderlands franchise offers players an exciting FPS experience. Set after the events of Borderlands 2 DLC called Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands allows players to embark on tabletop RPG adventures as Tiny Tina plays the dungeon master. Players can enjoy the game solo or team up with three friends in co-op mode. The Chaotic Great Edition that will be included in the Humble Choice offering features the Season Pass and Dragon Lord content pack.

Next on the list is Deceive Inc., a multiplayer FPS spy action game where players take on the role of an undercover secret agent. In this game, players must blend into the crowd, utilize their skills, and secure the cargo before their competitors. Deceive Inc. can be played alone or in co-op mode with friends, offering an immersive espionage experience.

Lastly, Humble Choice members can look forward to The Forgotten City, a narrative-driven adventure game set in ancient Rome. The game revolves around a golden rule that states committing a sin turns all the citizens of the city into golden statues. As the protagonist, players must unravel the mystery behind the broken law and discover the person responsible for the curse.

It is important to note that this information has been leaked by billbil-kun, and there has been no official confirmation from Humble Bundle regarding the free games for September 2023. While the leaker has a reliable track record, it is advisable to await the official announcement before making any definitive plans.

Humble Bundle’s Humble Choice membership is available for approximately Rs 990 per month, offering subscribers a chance to access free games and discounts on other titles. Stay tuned for the official word from Humble Bundle and make sure to take this leaked information with a grain of salt.

Sources:

– Definition of Humble Bundle: Humble Bundle is a popular PC games platform that offers game bundles at great value for its users. It also operates a subscription service called Humble Choice.

– Definition of Humble Choice: Humble Choice is a subscription service offered by Humble Bundle, which provides monthly free games and discounts on other titles.

– Definition of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition is an edition of the game that includes the Season Pass and Dragon Lord content pack.

– Definition of Deceive Inc.: Deceive Inc. is a multiplayer FPS spy action game that allows players to take on the role of an undercover secret agent.

– Definition of The Forgotten City: The Forgotten City is a narrative-driven adventure game set in ancient Rome, where players must solve a mystery to save the city from a curse.