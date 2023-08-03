Humans Can Detect Deepfake Audio 73% of the Time, Study Finds

A recent study published in PLOS ONE has revealed that humans are able to detect artificially generated audio, known as ‘deepfakes’, with an accuracy rate of approximately 73%. Deepfakes are created using artificial intelligence (AI) to produce realistic but false audio, video, or images.

The research, conducted by scholars from University College London, aimed to assess participants’ ability to identify AI-generated audio. A total of 529 participants were involved in the study, listening to 20 randomly selected samples of both real and artificial audio in both English and Mandarin. Their task was to determine which clips were deepfakes.

Findings from the study showed that participants were successful in correctly identifying fake audio about 73% of the time. Although additional training did slightly improve accuracy, it remained challenging for humans to detect deepfake speech.

Interestingly, the research discovered that both English and Mandarin deepfakes presented an equal level of difficulty in identification. Spending more time on the task or listening to the clips repeatedly did not significantly enhance participants’ ability to detect artificially generated audio.

The researchers anticipate that as AI algorithms continue to advance, detecting deepfake speech will become even more challenging. Therefore, they emphasize the importance of further research to develop improved automated detection tools.

The study also underscores the potential risks associated with deepfake audio technology, including the possibility of fraud or criminal activities. As generative AI technology becomes more advanced and accessible, both the benefits and risks are expected to increase.

In conclusion, this research highlights the need to address the detection and prevention of deepfake audio to minimize potential negative consequences.