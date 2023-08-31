The Threat of Extinction: Climate Change Caused Ancient Human Population Crash

Scientists in China have discovered evidence suggesting that 930,000 years ago, the ancestors of modern humans experienced a massive population crash as a result of climate change. The drastic change in climate during that time caused our ancestors to dwindle to a population of fewer than 1,280 breeding individuals, a period known as a bottleneck, which lasted for over 100,000 years before the population rebounded. Nearly 98.7 percent of human ancestors were lost at the start of the bottleneck, putting them at risk of extinction.

The study has provocative implications, raising the possibility that a climate-driven bottleneck helped split early humans into two evolutionary lineages: one that eventually gave rise to Neanderthals, and the other to modern humans. However, some experts have expressed skepticism about the statistical methods used in the study.

Scientists have reconstructed the history of our species by analyzing the genes of living people. By comparing genetic variations in DNA, they can trace people’s ancestry to ancient populations and infer the size of those populations at different times in history. These studies have become more sophisticated with advancements in DNA sequencing technology.

The research team in China developed their own method, called FitCoal, to reconstruct human evolution over a million years. By exploring various models, they found a scenario that included a near-extinction event among our ancestors 930,000 years ago. The population of our ancestors before the bottleneck was estimated to be around 98,000 breeding individuals, which then shrank to fewer than 1,280 for 117,000 years before recovering.

According to the scientists, this bottleneck aligns with the fossil record of our human ancestors. The scarcity of remains from the period between 950,000 and 650,000 years ago in Africa suggests that the population was too small to leave behind many remains. However, experts caution that alternative models should be tested to better explain today’s genetic diversity.

The researchers propose that a global climate shift caused the population crash. Geological evidence points to colder and drier conditions around the time of the proposed bottleneck, which may have made it difficult for our human ancestors to find food. However, other experts argue that the discovery of remains dating to that period outside of Africa suggests a more complex evolutionary history.

Despite the skepticism surrounding the study, it offers important insights into our ancient past and the resilience of our species in the face of climate change. Understanding these historical population crashes can inform our efforts to mitigate the current and future impacts of climate change on human populations.

Sources:

– The New York Times: “How a 930,000-year-old finger bone could help rewrite human history”

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/17/science/evolution-human-history-climate-change.html