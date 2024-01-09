Huion Releases Affordable Kamvas Pro 27 and Kamvas Pro 19 Display Tablets

In a recent announcement, Huion unveiled its latest additions to the Kamvas Pro range of display drawing tablets. The Kamvas Pro 27 and Kamvas Pro 19 are targeted towards budget-conscious creatives and offer professional features such as high color accuracy and touchscreen support. These tablets are now available for purchase in the US, following their initial launch in China.

The Kamvas Pro 27 positions itself as a more affordable alternative to the Wacom Cintiq Pro 27, with a price point of $1,999 compared to Wacom’s $3,500 flagship product. Despite the lower price, the Kamvas Pro 27 offers impressive specifications. It features a 4K resolution display with paper-like anti-glare glass and reduced parallax. The color accuracy of the Kamvas Pro 27 is also noteworthy, with a Delta E value of less than 1.5, surpassing the Wacom Cintiq Pro 27’s Delta E value of less than 2.

Similarly, the Kamvas Pro 19 offers a more compact and portable option for creatives. It features an 18.4-inch display with a peak brightness of 220 nits. The color gamut coverage includes 96 percent Adobe RGB, 98 percent DCI-P3, and 99 percent sRGB.

Both the Kamvas Pro 27 and Kamvas Pro 19 come with two pens and Huion’s Keydial Mini K20 macro pad accessory. The tablets also support touchscreen controls, allowing users to zoom, rotate, and manipulate their projects using their fingers.

While these tablets may not match the specifications of Wacom’s high-end products, they provide a more affordable alternative without compromising on essential features. Huion’s Kamvas Pro range offers impressive color accuracy, high resolution, and touchscreen support, making them a tempting choice for creative professionals on a tighter budget.

Huion has introduced an attachable shelf for the Kamvas Pro 27, allowing users to rest iPads and other accessories. There is also an adjustable stand available for purchase separately, and both models support VESA mounts.

