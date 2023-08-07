The Captivating Lenticular Galaxy NGC 6684 Revealed by Hubble Space Telescope

The Hubble Space Telescope has provided us with a mesmerizing image of the lenticular galaxy NGC 6684. Located in the constellation Pavo, approximately 44 million light-years away, NGC 6684 showcases its unique lens-shaped structure. Unlike spiral galaxies, lenticular galaxies like NGC 6684 do not possess prominent spiral arms, which contributes to their diffuse and ghostly appearance.

What sets NGC 6684 apart is the absence of dark dust lanes commonly found in other galaxies. This distinct feature adds to its spectral and somewhat insubstantial look. As part of the “Every Known Nearby Galaxy” program, Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) captured this image, with the objective of surveying galaxies within a 10-megaparsec radius that have not been previously observed by the telescope.

Before the program began, Hubble had already observed approximately 75% of the nearby galaxies targeted. The completion of this galaxy census will significantly improve our understanding of the diverse stars that populate different types of galaxies in various environments. This initiative allows us to appreciate the beauty and intricacy of the universe.

This captivating image of NGC 6684 serves as a testament to Hubble’s remarkable capabilities in uncovering the hidden treasures of our universe. It enriches our knowledge and appreciation of the vast diversity within galactic structures and reminds us of the wonders that lie beyond our own celestial neighborhood.