Huawei’s Kirin 9000S SoC Rumored to be Made by SMIC Using Advanced Fabrication Process

TechInsights, a semiconductor research firm, has reported that Huawei’s Kirin 9000S system-on-chip (SoC) powering the new Mate 60 Pro smartphone is rumored to be manufactured by China-based SMIC using their 2nd generation 7nm-class fabrication process and stacking. The information about the Kirin 9000S is unofficial, but the rumors suggest that the SoC is quite complex, featuring CPU and GPU microarchitectures developed in-house by Huawei’s HiSilicon.

Huawei’s Kirin 9000S includes four high-performance cores, with one clocked at up to 2.62 GHz and two at up to 2150 MHz, as well as four energy-efficient cores with frequencies up to 1530 MHz. The SoC also features the Maleoon 910 graphics processing unit, operating at up to 750 MHz. These frequencies may seem low compared to previous generations of HiSilicon’s SoCs, but this can be explained by the fact that SMIC manufactures the new SoC using its unannounced 2nd generation 7nm fabrication process.

Initially, it was suggested that SMIC’s 2nd generation production node is their 5nm-class manufacturing technology. However, it is believed that the two terms, 2nd generation 7nm and 5nm-class, are used interchangeably to describe the same technology known as SMIC’s N+2. While SMIC has never officially confirmed the production of chips on 7nm and 5nm-class nodes, independent sources have indicated that SMIC produced MinerVa Semiconductor Bitcoin mining ASICs on its 7nm-class N+1 technology. Additionally, SMIC’s Twinscan NXT:2000i lithography scanners have the capability to produce chips on 7nm and 5nm technologies, suggesting the development of a 5nm-class fabrication process.

An interesting detail about the Kirin 9000S is the use of stacking technology, although the exact implementation is not elaborated upon. This stacking technology could involve placing the modem IC on top of the CPU+GPU IC to save space on the motherboard or disaggregating some logic to simplify production. Advanced packaging technology represents a breakthrough for both SMIC and Huawei’s HiSilicon.

It is worth noting that Huawei’s HiSilicon, which is China’s most successful chip designer, previously relied on TSMC’s leading-edge fabrication technologies. However, due to restrictions imposed in 2020, HiSilicon could no longer work with TSMC and has potentially collaborated with SMIC to advance its fabrication processes. While Huawei has not provided any official comment on this matter, it is speculated that the Kirin 9000S is the first outcome of this collaboration.

