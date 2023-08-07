Huawei Launches HarmonyOS 4, Integrates AI Model Pangu

Huawei has unveiled HarmonyOS 4, its upgraded operating system, at its annual developer conference in Dongguan, China. The new OS comes with an integrated artificial intelligence model called Pangu, which offers services similar to ChatGPT, including automated messaging and image creation.

The primary goal of HarmonyOS 4 is to provide enhanced support for various devices, including smart electric vehicles. Richard Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s consumer business group, shared that HarmonyOS is already connected to over 700 million devices and boasts a developer ecosystem of more than 2.2 million.

This latest iteration of HarmonyOS is crucial for Huawei’s smartphone strategy. The company aims to improve the software experience to offset any hardware disadvantages. By creating a smoother experience for Huawei devices with less advanced chips, HarmonyOS seeks to enhance overall user satisfaction.

Despite the challenges posed by US sanctions, Huawei has managed to maintain a stable market share of 9 to 12 percent in the Chinese smartphone market. In the second quarter, Huawei’s share of smartphone sales in China grew by 58 percent year-on-year, reaching an 11.3 percent market share.

Huawei’s ability to optimize its supply chain has allowed for an improved pace of product launches. However, the company has faced difficulties in introducing new 5G smartphones and implementing updates to its premium models. To address these issues, Huawei is set to release 5G smartphones by the end of this year, relying on a fresh supply of chips from local suppliers.

Nevertheless, concerns remain regarding the procurement of the latest camera and 5G chips. Even if these challenges see resolution, there may still be constraints on the production scale. Huawei continues its efforts to overcome these obstacles and remains committed to providing innovative and reliable technology solutions to its customers.