Huawei Launches Surprise Presales of Mate 60 Pro as it Aims for Smartphone Business Revival

Huawei Technologies has made a surprise move by launching presales of its latest flagship model, the Mate 60 Pro, on its online mall. This comes as the Chinese phone and network gear giant plans to revive its smartphone business after being heavily impacted by US trade sanctions. The Mate 60 Pro, priced at 6,999 yuan (US$962), is marketed as the world’s first smartphone to support satellite calls. It runs on Huawei’s new Harmony 4.0 operating system and features the company’s self-developed Pangu artificial intelligence model. However, specifics about the processor and network connectivity have not been released.

The online presale has seen significant demand, with the website displaying a message indicating high wait times. Consumers have expressed interest in the phone’s signal strength and potential 5G connectivity. The flagship store in Shenzhen is the only offline location where the Mate 60 Pro can be purchased in-person. At the time of the launch, around 25 customers were lined up at the store, but staff refused to confirm whether the handset was 4G or 5G.

Huawei’s smartphone business has faced challenges due to tightened US sanctions, which restricted its access to advanced mobile chips. However, the company has resurfaced as a top-five smartphone vendor in mainland China, shipping over 14 million devices in the first half of 2023. The unexpected launch of the Mate 60 Pro, typically released in September or October, has garnered industry attention as Huawei aims to regain its standing in the smartphone market.

Sources:

– Reuters

– IDC