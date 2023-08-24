Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite Saves Lives, Will Huawei Mate 60 Pro Outperform?

Apple’s Emergency SOS feature has proven life-saving in multiple incidents. In one instance, two women driving in British Columbia were stranded due to harsh weather conditions. Fortunately, the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature allowed rescuers to locate them, preventing a potentially lethal situation. Another success story involved three pre-graduates from Brigham Young University who found themselves trapped in a Utah canyon. One of the students went into hypothermic shock, creating a terrifying situation for everyone involved. However, thanks to the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature on an iPhone 14, they were able to contact a ground station and alert first responders, ultimately saving their lives.

The recent announcement of the Huawei Mate 50 Pro as the first phone with satellite connectivity has sparked interest in its potential capabilities. The phone incorporates PA chips specifically designed to connect with the Tiantong-1 satellite mobile communication system. These chips enable voice and image transmission, precise positioning, and more. While current Huawei models like the Mate X3 and P60 flagship series utilize PA chips to support two-way SMS service by satellite, the Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro will introduce non-Huawei designed PA chips. This suggests the possibility of making voice calls via satellite using these handsets.

If successful, Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro could surpass Apple’s current satellite communication capabilities. iPhone users currently rely on a limited SMS platform to contact Apple’s call center for assistance. However, with the potential integration of satellite connectivity, Apple might expand its usage for communication beyond emergency situations. It’s likely that Apple would begin charging for this service once it becomes widely available.

