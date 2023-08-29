Huawei Launches Mate 60 Pro with Punch Hole Display

Huawei has surprised consumers by quietly launching its latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro. This new device is already available for pre-order on the company’s online store, Vmall, in China.

One of the most interesting features of the Mate 60 Pro is its unique display, which features three punch holes housing the selfie camera and a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. Additionally, the phone boasts a large 6.82-inch 10-bit LTPO OLED screen with a resolution of 2720 x 1260 pixels and a smooth 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display is protected by second-generation Kunlun Glass.

The front-facing camera setup on the Mate 60 Pro, housed within the punch holes, includes a 13 MP ultrawide camera alongside sensors and lasers for 3D face mapping, enabling the Face ID feature.

At the rear, the device features a circular camera module that holds three additional cameras. These include a 50 MP main camera with OIS and PDAF, a 12 MP ultrawide-angle camera, and a 48 MP telephoto lens with OIS and AF.

The phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast wired charging at 88W, wireless charging at 50W, and even reverse wireless charging at 20W.

In terms of software, the Mate 60 Pro runs on HarmonyOS 4.0, making it the first phone to include this operating system out of the box. However, the specific chipset used in the device has not been confirmed by Huawei.

The Mate 60 Pro features a dual-tone back with four color options. The top part of the device is made of glass for the White and Green options, while the Purple and Black variants use faux leather. Each color option is named after a location in China, reflecting the country’s natural beauty.

The phone is available with 12 GB of RAM and three storage options: 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. Currently, only the 512 GB version is listed on the company website for CNY6,999 (approximately $960/€900).

Confirmation regarding the chipset used in the Mate 60 Pro and details on international availability have not yet been provided by Huawei.