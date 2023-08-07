Huawei Unveils HarmonyOS 4, Installed on Over 700 Million Devices

During the Huawei Developer Conference 2023, Huawei introduced its latest operating system, HarmonyOS 4. According to Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s consumer department, HarmonyOS has already been installed on more than 700 million devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart screens, and car cabins.

One standout feature of HarmonyOS 4 is the Live Window, comparable to Apple’s Dynamic Island. This feature allows users to view real-time activities and expand the window for detailed notifications. The Live Window appears as a capsule shape on the left side of the status bar and is supported on various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches.

In addition to the Live Window, HarmonyOS 4 upgrades the notification center by prioritizing important information at the forefront of the screen. This enhancement ensures that users have quick and easy access to key notifications.

The HarmonyOS platform has gained significant traction among developers, with over 2.2 million developers actively working on it. This strong developer support contributes to the growth and expansion of the HarmonyOS ecosystem, ensuring a wide range of applications and improvements.

Huawei’s introduction of HarmonyOS 4 with its innovative features showcases the company’s dedication to delivering a seamless and connected experience across its devices. With HarmonyOS becoming increasingly widespread, Huawei aims to provide users with an integrated and intuitive operating system for all their devices.