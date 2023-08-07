Hua Hong Semiconductor Surges in Shanghai IPO Debut

China’s Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. experienced a surge in its trading debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange following its successful initial public offering (IPO) that raised 21.2 billion yuan ($2.96 billion). This IPO marks the largest sale of new equity in the Asia Pacific region this year. Hua Hong Semiconductor sold 408 million shares, representing 24% of its total share capital, at a price of 52 yuan per share.

These developments align with China’s strategic plans to support its semiconductor industry and counter the United States’ efforts to restrict access to advanced technologies. The US has imposed sanctions on Chinese companies and research institutes in various sectors, including chips, supercomputing, cloud services, and data mining.

Hua Hong Semiconductor faces challenges in improving the output yields of their new products and coping with increasing competition within the local market. The IPO price of 52 yuan implies a forward 7.4x EV/Ebitda valuation for the company, with expectations of 25% average annual profit growth within the next three years.

It is worth noting that Hua Hong Semiconductor had previously undergone an initial public offering in Hong Kong in 2014, raising approximately HK$2.6 billion. The company specializes in manufacturing semiconductors on 200mm wafers utilized in consumer electronics, communication devices, and computing applications.

Meanwhile, China’s domestic IPO market, known as the world’s busiest since last year, is displaying signs of cooling. The proceeds raised through exchanges in Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Beijing have been declining since March due to concerns about China’s economic growth.