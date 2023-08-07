CityLife

Hua Hong Semiconductor Debut Shows Cautious Investor Sentiment Amid Chip Rivalry

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
Hua Hong Semiconductor, the second-largest chip foundry in China, made its debut on Shanghai’s STAR Market with modest gains. The cautious investor sentiment can be attributed to the escalating chip rivalry between China and the United States.

The company’s shares opened 13% higher but quickly faltered, eventually trading at 5% higher than its offer price. In contrast, Hua Hong’s Hong Kong-listed shares declined by over 7%. Despite this, Hua Hong raised $3 billion in China’s largest public offering this year, a move consistent with local chipmakers seeking funding through the stock market to support their expansion plans.

China aims to achieve self-sufficiency in the technology sector due to increasing tensions with the United States over semiconductors. The trade war initiated by the Trump administration and continued under President Joe Biden’s leadership has fueled the semiconductor rivalry between the two countries. The U.S. government seeks to undermine Beijing’s efforts to develop its high-tech industry.

Chip analyst Stewart Randall highlights that Hua Hong’s share sale provides additional funding to meet the industry’s high capital expenditure requirements. The company intends to use the majority of the proceeds to expand its capacity at a facility in Wuxi, located in the eastern Jiangsu province.

While the amount raised by Hua Hong may be relatively small compared to the capital-intensive semiconductor industry, it signifies chipmakers’ efforts to diversify their fundraising channels beyond government support.

